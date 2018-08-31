Fifth annual DAV Dove Hunt honoring veterans scheduled Sept. 14 and 15

Dove hunting season starts Saturday, so that must mean it's about time for the local Disabled American Veterans' annual Dove Hunt.

This year marks the fifth yearly installment of the hunt, which brings military veterans to West Texas to hunt doves, shoot skeet, visit with each other and share their experiences, and receive accolades from citizens full of gratitude for their service.

This year's Dove Hunt, scheduled Sept. 14 and 15, will honor four U.S. Army veterans: Special Forces veteran Danny Martinez, Afghanistan and Iraq veteran Carlos Torres, Iraq veteran Elliot Vann, and Afghanistan and Iraq veteran Robert McBride.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.