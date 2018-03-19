Fighting Polio with Pints

If anyone has ever wished they could indulge in some adult beverages while responsibly doing it for a good cause, then the downtown Courtyard is where you need to be this Saturday, March 24, as SM Energy and the Greater Rotary Club of Big Spring join forces to bring the community of Howard County the 3rd Annual Pints for Polio from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pints for Polio is a beer and wine sampling event where the proceeds go toward the Rotary’s International Polio Eradication Project, and also to the Rotary’s local projects within the community.

“In the early 80's, the number of polio cases was out the roof and was a genuine fear. Today there are less than 20 cases a year, but we want to completely eradicate polio and this is one way to help that cause,” said Barney Dodd...

