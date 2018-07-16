Being guided by the light of the moon and the different colored glow sticks, along with the town lights glittering in the dark below the Scenic Mountain, is what Permian Basin Events' Midnight Rave Run is all about. The third and final Midnight Rave Run of the Summer, held at the Big Spring State Park, is just a few days away. The event, scheduled for July 27, contributes to numerous, charitable organizations and even helps maintain the State Park itself.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.