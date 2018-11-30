Finding their voice • Four CHS students return to State FFA LDE contest

Micah Worley, Julia Cox, Emilee Custer, and Aubrey Green are becoming quite used to performing at a high level in public speaking contests.

The four Coahoma FFA (Future Farmers of America) members are making a return appearance at the Texas FFA LDE (Leadership Development Events) contest set for this Friday and Saturday at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Although experience public speakers, they all admitted to feeling a little jittery when it’s time to perform in front of the judges, but a little pep talk from their chapter adviser, Aaron Custer, helps to settle their nerves, Emilee Custer said.

