Fire Chief advises: high winds bring increased fire danger

Special to the Herald

High winds have entered the area, over the past few days, and with that comes an increased risk for fire danger. The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department is reminding the community about the burn ban, which has been in place since early January.

“Living in Big Spring, wind is part of the normal forcast, but with the increased winds over the next few days, we want to encourage everyone to be extra cautious and urge them to adhere to the burn ban,” Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper, said.

Winds are expected to be between 15 and 35 miles per hour, through tthe weekend and the humidity is going to get low, which makes for perfect fire weather. Chief Hooper expressed the importance of adhering to the burn ban and taking proactive measures, in order to avoid the dangers of a fire.

“First and most importantly, don’t burn anything right now, especially with these high winds. If someone needs something burned, call us and let us do a controlled burn,” Hooper said. ...

For the complete story, see the weekend edition of the Big Spring Herald.