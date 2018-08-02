Firearms training coming up for Cross Roads Young Marines

"Every Marine is, first and foremost, a rifleman. All other conditions are secondary." – General Alfred M. Gray Jr., 29th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

The Marines take their firearms training seriously; and, coming soon, the Cross Roads Young Marines will have the opportunity to engage in some training of their own.

"It's not only rifle, but it's also pistol," said Cross Roads Young Marines Commander Roger Rodman. "It's in accordance with the SASP (Scholastic Action Shooting Program) of the NRA (National Rifle Association), which is your Steel Action Challenge." Rodman plans to start things off soon, he said.

