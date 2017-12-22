Firefighter, Officer of the Year awards given

Two firefighters with Howard County's Volunteer Fire Department were recently recognized for their accomplishments. Tracy Carey was named Firefighter of the Year and Battalion Chief Mitchell Hooper was named Officer of the Year. Both firefighters were presented with a plaque by Fire Chief Tommy Sullivan, at the annual VFD Christmas banquet. The VFD submitted three names for each category, a silent vote took place, results were then collected, and the person with the highest vote count won the position. Carey and Hooper won their new titles out of 47 firefighters.

Also at the banquet, a separate award was given to Hooper. He was presented with a plaque for Firefighter of the Year by members of the local VFW Post 2013. His nomination for Firefighter of the Year will move to state level in Austin, TX early next year, and a new vote will be will cast by all VFW Post districts in the state of Texas. If he wins the vote at state level, Hooper's nomination will then go to Washington, DC for nationals.

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.