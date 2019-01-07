First 2019 City Council meeting to consider bids and budget amendments

The Big Spring City Council will hold its first meeting of 2019 Tuesday evening. During the meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., the council will consider several issues, including the award of bids on a new fire truck and improvements at the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center; and budget amendments to purchase land and a utility tractor at the Airpark, provide additional funds for Convention and Visitors Bureau events, and accept a donation to purchase bunker gear and cardiac monitor equipment for the Fire Department.

