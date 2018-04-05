But first, coffee.

Friday is approaching, which means it is almost time for Kindred Coffee Hour. If you haven't yet attended this free public event put on by Kindred at Home and SMMC, here is a little information about it.

Kindred Coffee Hour is a weekly event that takes place every Friday, and is always free to the public. Previously held at Cornerhouse Coffee, the coffee hour now takes place at the Yellow Rose Cafe inside Scenic Mountain Medical Center located at 1601 W. 11th place here in Big Spring.

The Kindred staff provides blood pressure checks as well as oxygen and heart rate checks, and of course, coffee! Most of Kindred's coffee hours feature a guest speaker to help educate the community about their health, whether it be medically related or not. It's different every week!

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.