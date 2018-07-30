First-ever SCF barbecue contest a success

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Spring Creek Fellowship's Pastor Derrick Looney, left, congratulates and presents a $100 Academy gift card to Carl Durham, whose barbecued brisket won the first-ever Spring Creek Fellowship Barbecue Contest Sunday. The winner was chosen via a "people's choice" where those attending the event to sample the various barbecue entries voted with cash donations to the church's "Our Daily Bread" food pantry. In all, the contest raised $760 for the charity.
BIG SPRING, TX

One thing you can count on: If you’re giving away free barbecue in Big Spring, people will come.
That was the situation Sunday at the first-ever Spring Creek Fellowship Barbecue Contest, where around 250 people filled the church to sample and vote on the meaty offerings of the contestants. Church members provided side dishes, desserts, and other trimmings.
“It was even greater than we expected,” said Spring Creek Pastor Derrick Looney. “We were looking for a good turnout, but it exceeded our dream. As a matter of fact, this house was full, and everybody got plenty to eat, and some took leftovers home. So that’s good.”

