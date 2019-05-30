First girls Boy Scout Troop chartered in Big Spring
By:
Amanda Duforat
Thursday, May 30, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX
The first all girls Boy Scout troop has been chartered in Big Spring.
Girls now are being offered the opportunity to enhance their outdoor schools, just as the boys in the community have had for many years.
The new troop has six members, but has room for more.
To find out about the new troop - which is one of three Boy Scout troops in Big Spring - call Anita Davidson, at 432-212-3577
