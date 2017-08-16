First public hearing for HC tax rate Thursday

Howard College trustees will hold the first of two public hearings over the district's proposed FY 2017-2018 tax rate Thursday.

At a meeting held on Aug. 7, trustees agreed to propose a .314285 per $100 valuation, up slightly from the expiring rate of .313798 per $100 valuation. The proposed rate will increase tax levy by 3 percent. At this rate, Howard College is projected to bring in $226,133 more in tax revenue this coming fiscal year.

If trustees kept the current rate or the effective rate, which is the rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue from the last year, taxpayers may have seen a slight drop in their taxes depending how their property was valued this year.

During the meeting, trustees held a lengthy debate over the tax increase.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.