First Responders Trunk or Treat

Big Spring and Howard County Police, EMS, Fire and first responders look hold their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat event at the Memorial Stadium Halloween day Wednesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"What we'll do is mark off an area at Memorial Stadium at Howard College and bring out DPS helicopters, air evac helicopters, fire trucks, police cars and all sorts of other cool unique vehicles that the kids get to have a more personal look at. They can take pictures inside and learn about what each vehicle is used for in greater detail, all while having a really good time collecting their Halloween candy," Howard County Sheriff, Stan Parker said.

