FISD and Cosden put on Budget Reality Fair for students

(18 photos) Forsan High School hosted Cosden Federal Credit Union's CU 4 Reality budget fair on Wednesday in the Forsan gymnasium.

The Reality Fair concept is a unique opportunity for students to experience some of the financial challenges they will face when they start life on their own. It’s a hands-on experience in which students identify their career choice and starting salaries, then complete a budget sheet requiring them to live within their monthly salary which paying for basics such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and food. Additional expenses such as entertainment and travel are factored in as well.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.