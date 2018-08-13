FISD makes a few changes to better their students

The Forsan Jr and Sr High school has been trying to find ways to make for a more productive activity period this school year.

“Last year's activity period was all in a 20 minute window, and originally it was intended for coaches to meet with their players, or if there was a student council meeting, basically anything like that,” assistant principal Rebecca Medina said.

What FISD has discovered is that 20 minutes is simply not long enough.

“By the time they leave their class, goof off a bit or socialize in the hall while getting to where their going, there was typically only 10 minutes left. That leaves not a whole lot of time to get anything done,” Medina added.

The school even considered getting rid of the activity period entirely, but..

