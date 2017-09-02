FISD saves over one million in bond refunding

FORSAN — Refunding part of the 2014 bond series for Forsan ISD has resulted in a savings of $1,653,457 in interest payments, according to FISD Superintendent Randy Johnson.

According to Johnson, the board approved the refunding of $9 million in bonds at the July board meeting. The sale was completed Aug. 23.

"Jason Hughes of First Southwest assisted us in the process refunding the bonds,” Johnson said.