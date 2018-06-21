Some say that life begins at the end of your comfort zone. For a lot of people, the comfort zone starts when they begin to think about the “E” word, exercise. When exercising by yourself, self motivation, working out and staying healthy can be difficult. In the same light, the thought of a public exercising class can be down right intimidating. The YMCA wants to show you that that isn't always the case, and is hosting a Fitness Extravaganza on Sunday, June 24th from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you've ever wanted to try a fitness class at the Y, now is the time. Not only is this event free for the public, but you can also see the new fitness room, meet the instructors and what classes they have to offer, and see first hand that working out in a public environment isn't as frightening as some believe it to be.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.