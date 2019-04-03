Five CHS students advance to regional UIL

Moving on up.

Five students from Coahoma High School qualified for the regional UIL Academic contest.

Grayson Glidewell, Julia Mashburn, Julia Cox, Brianna Coskey, and Amy Guo made the cut after their performance at district UIL, held recently in Stanton.

This is Glidewell’s second time to qualify for UIL academic regionals. This go-round, the CHS sophomore placed second in current issues and third in informative speaking at the district meet. Senior Julia Mashburn showed off her creative skills in the feature writing event. She placed second.

Sophomores Julia Cox, Brianna Coskey, and freshman Amy Guo also performed well as each placed third in their respective contest. Cox will head to regionals to compete in news writing, Coskey in literary criticism, and Guo in spelling and vocabulary.

Overall, Coahoma High School ended in fifth place in the district UIL academic contest. Regional competition will be held April 13 on the Abilene Christian University campus.

