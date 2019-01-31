Five nights, seven musicians at the Desert Flower Art Bar

The Desert Flower Art Bar, located at 123 S. Main, is the happenin' place in Big Spring. This Thursday, Jan. 31 begins five nights of music and entertainment featuring more than seven artists. Here's who you can see:

• Thursday features J.R. McNutt along with open mic and karaoke

• Friday features Chris Richburg and Jordan McEwen

• Saturday features Aaron Smith and Will Felty

• On Sunday there will be a Super Bowl Post Game Party featuring Lulu and the Black Sheep

• Monday features Level and the Square

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.