Big Spring Police Department joined with other law enforcement agencies – Howard County Sheriff, Lubbock PD/ SO and firefighters - for the Flame of Hope run Tuesday afternoon. The group traveled down Main Street in the symbolic run.

“This is a ceremonial event that became national in 1983, and takes place every year. We (Big Spring Police Department) have been part of this in previous years, and we are proud to be a part of this once again,” Police Chief Chad Williams said.

This year, the Special Olympics Texas will be taking place in San Antonio. According to Chief Williams, there are on average 3,000 participants competing in 30 different events.

“These Special Olympic athletes fully enjoy this, they get to train for this, and it’s an opportunity for them to show what they can do, instead of what they can’t do,” Chief Williams said.

The torch run is meant to raise awareness for the Special Olympics, and provide an avenue for local law enforcement to get involved in the community. In 1983, former Wichita, Kansas, Police Chief Richard LaMunyon presented the program to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). They decided to endorse Torch Run, and became the “Founding Law Enforcement Organization.”

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.