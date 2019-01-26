Fluffy coming to the Wagner Noel

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be bringing his “Beyond The Fluffy” world tour to the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland on Feb. 7-8, 2019. Door open at 7 p.m.

Iglesias is one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the US, and much of that popularity may be due to the fact that Iglesias tries to keep his comedy mostly clean and stays away from some of the more controversial topics a lot of comics address during their shows.

