Folk legend Bob Dylan to play at Wagner Noel

Joni Mitchell. The Kingston Trio. Peter, Paul and Mary. Joan Baez. These are the royalty of 1960s American folk music; but there's one name that stands above them all as the King of that musical movement...and he's coming to the Wagner Noel.

Bob Dylan, author and performer of such seminal folk music as "All Along the Watchtower," "Blowin' In the Wind," "Boots of Spanish Leather," "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right," "Forever Young," "A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall," "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Shelter From the Storm," "Tangled Up in Blue," and "The Times They Are A-Changin'," will perform Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

