Food2Kids gears up for the school year

School is back in session and along with the students of Howard County getting back to work, the hard-working teachers, faculty, support groups, and volunteers are back at it as well to support the children of local districts. Beginning next week, Food2Kids is back for the school year sacking groceries and food for Big Spring students in need.

For the past few school years, Muffet Bomar of Food2Kids has been helping to organize care packages of food for students over the weekend who might go hungry otherwise.

“We sack food for elementary children to take home on Friday during the school year,” explained Bomar of the program. “This year we are serving Moss, Marcy, Goliad, Kentwood, and the intermediate school (Big Spring Intermediate School).”

Bomar encourages anyone interested in helping take part in a positive, local organization to join Food2Kids for the first sacking this year.

“We sack on the 1st and 3rd week of September and October and the first week of November and the first week of December,” explained Bomar. “It is on Mondays and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Lakeview Gym. It usually takes about an hour.”

While the group appreciates volunteers, Bomar explained that the group buys the food from the local food bank and monetary donations are also always accepted.

The first sacking date is Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Gym. For additional information about getting your child on this program, please contact your child's school.