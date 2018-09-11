Food2Kids starts another year

Thanks to Food2Kids and the good local people of the community, children of Big Spring can go home knowing that despite whatever hardships they face at home when there not at school, they will have food for their little bellies during the weekend. Food2Kids and local volunteers filled up brown paper bags full of food for the Food2Kids program on Monday, Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the old Lakeview High School, located at 1107 NW Seventh St.

