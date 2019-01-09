Food2Kids totals 720 sacks of food, feeds 350 Big Spring children

Food2Kids, an organization that helps feed children over the weekend when they are away from school, met last night to prepare sacks of food for distribution. At this sacking event, Food2Kids volunteers were able to prepare 720 bags of food for 350 Big Spring children.

“Each bag contains enough food for two meals,” said Karen Carman, operations and secretary for the organization. “The schools help us to distribute the food, so every Thursday or Friday, the teachers will hand out the bags to the children so they can have food for the weekend. All of these bags are distributed to children in Big Spring schools.”

