Former Big Spring Athletic Director Mitch McLemore to be Petrolia's next head football coach

Mitch McLemore said he stopped caring about his win-loss record years ago.

The Archer City native who won two state titles as an assistant at Stamford took on a struggling Big Spring program that was mired in a double-digit losing streak prior to the 2017 season.

Even though his first season resulted in zero wins, McLemore made progress this past fall, snapping a 26-game slide and leading the Steers to a 3-9 record and first playoff win in four years.

Now McLemore will be given the opportunity to perform the same turnaround at Petrolia after he accepted the athletic director/head football coach position that was previously held by Jesse House.

Petrolia Superintendent David Hedges said McLemore would be brought forward to a specially called board meeting set for 6 p.m. next Wednesday to make it official. “I’m really excited and I’ve been doing this 28 years. I see massive potential,” McLemore said Wednesday afternoon. “I just think it can be a wonderful place to be, and I hope I can be a small part of helping everyone get where they want to be.

“I want to win. I’m as competitive as anybody. But I want to see young men and women exhibit the kind of character that the community loves and people respect. That’s what matters to me.”

McLemore was one of 53 applicants for the position that opened when House resigned after the Pirates were unable to finish the 2018 season. Four coaches interviewed Monday in front of a 13-person committee that included administrators and community members. “We’re excited that he’s coming,” Hedges said. “It was a unanimous decision and I think he’s going to be a great fit.”

Although Petrolia struggled with numbers recently – calling off the final two games with Santo and Windthorst and lost the final 12 games of House’s tenure – McLemore knows there is potential. The Pirates had qualified for the postseason the previous two years under House and Byron Gravitt.

He told three kids that he ran into on campus Monday that there’s going to be a group of Pirates who will set the foundation for a turnaround “and it might as well be y’all.” There’s a lot of room for improvement as Petrolia was outscored 383-103 in its eight losses. “I think there’s some amazing young women and men there. One thing, they’ll be hungry,” McLemore said. “That excites me because I know I am. I’m going to try to put together a staff that’s hungry to help kids and create some energy and excitement.”

McLemore has a 21-36 career coaching record that includes an 18-17 record in three years at Junction (2014-16) and the last two at Big Spring. After an 0-10 debut in 2017, the Steers were more competitive in his second season, finishing with a 3-9 record.

But McLemore, who said he felt like Big Spring was a four-year rebuilding task, was reassigned in late November in a move that surprised many coaches from around the region.

Before becoming a head coach, McLemore also served as an assistant on two state title-winning Stamford teams in 2012 and 2013. That was the last of a 13-year stretch as the defensive coordinator working alongside coach Wayne Hutchinson – five years at Knox City and eight at Stamford.

Making the Petrolia job more enticing is that it’s only about 50 miles from he and his wife Kim’s hometown of Archer City where he graduated in 1984. Most of their family still live in the area.

“All our family is there, and we tried to be faithful to what God wants us to do,” McLemore said “In this case, it’s exactly where He wants us to go and we’re very grateful to get the opportunity to do this.”