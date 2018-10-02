Forsan’s Shake-Off winners

Courtesy photo

On Monday, Forsan students were tested over an important life skill: shaking hands and conversational skills. The students met with judges and were analyzed on seven categories: appearance, je ne sais quoi, verbal poise, handshake, non-verbal cues, adaptability, and conversational skills. Each class competed with handshakes, and eventually certain students would move on to the semifinals and compete against each other while school staff members judged. The semifinals narrowed down the group to a total of fifteen students ranging from sixth grade through twelfth grade. Those fifteen students moved onto the finals which happened Monday morning. Two winners were crowned; one each from high school and junior high. The high school winner was sophomore Hailei Cotton (left). The junior high winner was eighth grader Emily Allen (right). Both young ladies impressed the judges and walked way with perfect scores in the competition.

