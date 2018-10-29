Forsan adds volleyball program to athletic department
Monday, October 29, 2018
Forsan, TX
Forsan ISD is happy to announce that they now offer volleyball. The buffs started out the school year by offering an 8th grade, 7th grade A and 7th grade B team. Forsan is excited about the growth of the program, and their ability to offer even more extracurricular activities for their students. The buffaloes will open up a junior varsity team for the 2019-2020 school year, expanding beyond jr high.
