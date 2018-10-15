Forsan Alumnus honored at Texas Tech University

Blaze Yeater, a graduate of Forsan High School's class of 2017, has recently become recognized as a member of Sigma Alpha Lambda, a National Leadership and Honors Organization at Texas Tech University that's dedicated to promoting and rewarding academic achievement and providing members with opportunities for community service, personal development, and lifelong progessional fulfillment. Blaze is the son of Zane Walton (mother) and Tommy Yeater (father). Congratulations Blaze!

See Monday's edition of the Herald.