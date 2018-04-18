Forsan area track meet results

Forsan Lady Buffs, Emily Garcia placed 4th, with a jump of 34' 2", in the Area meet (District 7-8 2A) at Abilene Christian University, Monday April 16th. Emily also placed 2nd in 200 M dash, 26. 6 seconds. advances to regionals. Bryce Hergert placed 3rd 110 Hurdles 15.8 seconds , Bryce 300 H with a 41.3 seconds for 1st place. Garret Evan's placed 2nd 53.89 seconds in the 400 M dash. Rylee Evans, Chasidy Grantham, Jaidyn Brown, and Emily Garcia 3rd in 4X400 M Relay 4:20. Advance to Regionals in Odessa.