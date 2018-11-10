Forsan Band places fifth at State

The Forsan High School marching band competed at the state marching band contest earlier this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Seventeen class AA bands qualified to compete for the title of State Champion.

Each band marched in the prelims as five judges ranked each band. The top seven bands from Prelims advanced to the Finals. The finals began at 8:00 p.m., and Forsan marched 2nd of the seven bands.

All seven bands were brought onto the field in uniform for a full band retreat. The awards were announced at this time. Forsan tied for 4th place, but was ranked 5th on judges preference.

