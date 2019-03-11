Forsan Buffalo Band claims 21st Sweepstakes

Mark down another sweepstakes for the Forsan Band, 21 to be exact.

Forsan High School band competed at the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Contest, in Andrews on March 6 and brought home another sweepstakes.

The band received a Division 1 in Concert and Sight-Reading, earning them the trophy for the 2018-19 school year. During the fall, the band received a Dvision 1 in marching contest, which was the first step to earning Sweepstakes.

“The band received 1s from all six of the judges. This is a big accomplishment and we are proud of all 117 members of the band,” Forsan Band Director Jim Rhodes said.

The Buffalo band performed the following compilation of songs: Red Cape March, Japanese Fantasy, and Two British Folk Songs.

