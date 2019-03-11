Forsan Buffalo Band claims 21st Sweepstakes

Courtesy photo The Forsan Band is shown on stage, gearing up for competition that earned them Sweepstakes. This marks the 21st Sweepstakes for the Buffalo Band.
By: 
Amanda Duforat
Managing Editor
editor@bigspringherald.com
Monday, March 11, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Mark down another sweepstakes for the Forsan Band, 21 to be exact.
Forsan High School band competed at the UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Contest, in Andrews on March 6 and brought home another sweepstakes.
The band received a Division 1 in Concert and Sight-Reading, earning them the trophy for the 2018-19 school year. During the fall, the band received a Dvision 1 in marching contest, which was the first step to earning Sweepstakes.
“The band received 1s from all six of the judges. This is a big accomplishment and we are proud of all 117 members of the band,” Forsan Band Director Jim Rhodes said.
The Buffalo band performed the following compilation of songs: Red Cape March, Japanese Fantasy, and Two British Folk Songs.

