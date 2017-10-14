Forsan Buffaloes fall 40-21 in district opener against Hawley Bearcats
Saturday, October 14, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
The Forsan Buffaloes hosted the Hawley Bearcats in their district opener on Friday night, but came up short in what was a hard-fought battle. In their last meeting, Hawley defeated Forsan 58-14. While not in the same dominating fashion, the rematch ultimately had the same result as the Bearcats grabbed a 40-21 victory to begin district play.
Next week, Forsan will be on a bye week, but they will look to bounce back against the Anson Tigers in another district match up on Friday, October 27 in Anson at 7:30 p.m.
