Forsan Buffaloes fall 40-21 in district opener against Hawley Bearcats

The Forsan Buffaloes hosted the Hawley Bearcats in their district opener on Friday night, but came up short in what was a hard-fought battle. In their last meeting, Hawley defeated Forsan 58-14. While not in the same dominating fashion, the rematch ultimately had the same result as the Bearcats grabbed a 40-21 victory to begin district play.

Next week, Forsan will be on a bye week, but they will look to bounce back against the Anson Tigers in another district match up on Friday, October 27 in Anson at 7:30 p.m.

