Forsan Community Prayer Breakfast scheduled Friday
By:
TYLER SCHELLIE
Saturday, August 11, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
Forsan Superintendent Randy Johnson is inviting Howard County community members to the 15th annual “Forsan Community Prayer Breakfast.”
The breakfast will take place Friday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Forsan Elementary Cafeteria.
“This event is a great way to start the new school year, I can't think of anything more important than asking God to provide safety, wisdom, and peace, for the upcoming school year,” Johnson said.
