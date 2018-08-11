Forsan Community Prayer Breakfast scheduled Friday

Forsan Superintendent Randy Johnson is inviting Howard County community members to the 15th annual “Forsan Community Prayer Breakfast.”

The breakfast will take place Friday, Aug. 17, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. in the Forsan Elementary Cafeteria.

“This event is a great way to start the new school year, I can't think of anything more important than asking God to provide safety, wisdom, and peace, for the upcoming school year,” Johnson said.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.