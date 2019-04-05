Forsan District 7-2A Tennis Tournament Results
The Forsan High School tennis team competed in the District 7-2A tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The results are as follows:
JV
District Champions in Girls Doubles – Kendra Thomas and Reagan Phillips
District Champions in Boys Doubles – Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings
2nd Place in Boys Doubles – Josh Cervantes and Cayden Morgan
2nd Place in Girls Singles – Eva Zollaer
District Champion in Boys Singles – Rylee Yanez
2nd Place in Boys Singles – Jared Gasi
District Champions in Mixed Doubles – Gabe Moorman and Bree Womack
2nd Place in Mixed Doubles – Mason Hillger and Ella Hoff
VARSITY
District Champion and Regional Qualifier in Boys Singles – Kobe Richardson
2nd Place and Regional Qualifiers in Boys Doubles – Jonathon Gabehart and Ty Freeman
2nd Place and Regional Qualifiers in Mixed Doubles – Ty Moorman and Razyl Yanez
3rd Place in Boys Singles – Hunter Carter
3rd Place in Girls Singles – Britney Evartt
3rd Place in Boys Doubles – Cody Huitt and Cayce Welch
3rd Place in Girls Doubles – Haley Patterson and Madison Smith
The regional qualifiers will compete at the Regional Tournament in Odessa on April 17th and 18th.
