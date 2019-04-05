Forsan District 7-2A Tennis Tournament Results

The Forsan High School tennis team competed in the District 7-2A tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The results are as follows:

JV

District Champions in Girls Doubles – Kendra Thomas and Reagan Phillips

District Champions in Boys Doubles – Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings

2nd Place in Boys Doubles – Josh Cervantes and Cayden Morgan

2nd Place in Girls Singles – Eva Zollaer

District Champion in Boys Singles – Rylee Yanez

2nd Place in Boys Singles – Jared Gasi

District Champions in Mixed Doubles – Gabe Moorman and Bree Womack

2nd Place in Mixed Doubles – Mason Hillger and Ella Hoff

VARSITY

District Champion and Regional Qualifier in Boys Singles – Kobe Richardson

2nd Place and Regional Qualifiers in Boys Doubles – Jonathon Gabehart and Ty Freeman

2nd Place and Regional Qualifiers in Mixed Doubles – Ty Moorman and Razyl Yanez

3rd Place in Boys Singles – Hunter Carter

3rd Place in Girls Singles – Britney Evartt

3rd Place in Boys Doubles – Cody Huitt and Cayce Welch

3rd Place in Girls Doubles – Haley Patterson and Madison Smith

The regional qualifiers will compete at the Regional Tournament in Odessa on April 17th and 18th.