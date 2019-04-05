Forsan Elementary to hold pre-registration

Forsan Elementary School will hold registration April 22 through April 26, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Registration at the elementary school is for Pre-K, Kindergarten and new transfer students to the district entering grades K through 5.

Current students in the Forsan ISD do not need to pre-register.

Pre-K students should be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2019; while Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before the same date.

In order to register, parents should bring, for each student:

• A certified birth certificate;

• Social Security card;

• Immunization record;

• Proof of residency (utility bill) for district students only;

• Parent’s Driver’s License;

• Proof of income (Pre-K only).

Parents may contact Mandy Buske at 432-457-0091 ext. 203 for more information.