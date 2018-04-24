Forsan Elementary students receive safety lessons from Oncor

(Courtesy photo) Forsan Elementary School was treated to a program and given safety kits with coloring and activity books, book bags, safety rule magnets and hard hats. The students learned how to stay safe and when to call 911. They also learned that if a power line has fallen on a car, to stay inside it and immediately call 911, and to always call a professional to trim trees that are close to a power lines. When lightning is flashing, bring in all of your electrical toys. The instructors took Coach Barbee's hat and burned it to show how different materials burned.

