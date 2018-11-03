Forsan falls to Hawley 45-0 to drop to 0-3 in district

The Buffs ran into a buzz saw in Hawley this Friday losing 45-0 in a really difficult lopsided matchup with the Bearcats. Hawley's defense was stifling all night holding Forsan to just 32 yards on the ground and just 163 total yards while keeping the Buffs out of the end zone the entire game. Offensively the Bearcats were just as impressive putting up 414 yards of total offense while maintaining balance with 181 passing yards and another 233 yards on the ground. The Buffs didn't do themselves any favors against a really talented Hawley team, giving up the ball four times to the Bearcats.

It has undoubtedly been a tough pill to swallow for the upperclassmen this year but they should hold their heads high and know that despite the wins and losses they have shown everyone what real heart and real teamwork are all about. Their legacy will not be the games or championships they win, but rather the underclassmen who they have instilled the Buff way of playing football in. The success and the continuation of “Buff Heart” and “Buff Football” are their legacy and it is one they should always be proud of. It is easy to play the right way and do the right things when the winning and the accolades that come with that are present. It is a completely different, and more admirable thing to do in the face of defeat and scrutiny and this team has done exactly that.

The Buffs will have one more shot to get a district win next week against Stamford on the road.

