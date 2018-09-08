Forsan falls to Post 29-12

The Buffs couldn't overcome turnovers or stop running game to get the win against Post despite two second half scores. The Antelopes racked up 238 yards on the ground and 4 rushing touchdowns on the day, while Forsan only managed 127 yards on the ground and 2 scores. Buff QB Kobe Richardson added 103 yards through the air but was picked off three times in the game. #44 John Gabehart led Forsan on the ground with 55 yards on 10 carries. Richardson added another 54 yards on 13 carries and scored both of the Buffs touchdowns in the game.

Post was led on offense by #32 Ashton Jefferson who had 85 yards rushing on 10 carries and had 1 touchdown, while Taytem Thetford and Slayden Pittman each had over 50 yards rushing as well with Thetford scoring one touchdown as well. Pittman was three for three passing for another 40 yards to give him 94 yards of total offense from the QB position.

The Antelopes won the game on the turnover battle and time of possession. With the Buffs losing the turnover battle it allowed Post to play their game and run the ball, maintain possession and shorten the game.

After another tough loss to a Rival look for the Buffs to respond in a big way and come out swinging next week against Stanton.