Forsan falls to Winters 32-7 to drop to 0-2 in district play

The Buffs played the Winters Blizzards for their second district game of the season this Friday in Winters. The Blizzards tough defense really limited the Buffs' run game in the matchup and held the Forsan' offense to just one score in the 32-7 Winters victory on Friday. The Blizzards racked up 402 yards of total offense in the game with 356 of those yards coming on the ground. Forsan had 210 yards of total offense but were limited to just 29 yards on the ground. The success the Blizzards had running the ball and containing the run on defense really was the difference in this district matchup. Winters ability to control the tempo and the line of scrimmage made it really tough for the Buffs to ever get back in the game after trailing 14-0 early.

The Buffs played hard and fought the whole game but just couldn't overcome the big plays they gave up early to the Blizzards. Having to play from behind Forsan never got into a rhythm offensively and Winters took advantage and took the air out of the ball when they had possession. With scores by the Blizzards coming very early and very late in the game, the score doesn't really tell how close this game really was. But, make no mistake this Buffs team was in it all the way through and played with the heart and character we have become accustom to as fans.

The Buffs will host Hawley next Friday night and will look to get their first district win.

