Forsan finds their footing in third game of Rankin tournament

RANKIN - After dropping their first two games of the Rankin tournament to Midland Trinity 74-55 and McCamey 54-43 the Buffs found their range in their third game against Wink. Forsan beat Wink 69-54 behind a 38 point offensive explosion from their star guard Kobe Richardson Friday. Richardson who scored 32 points in the opening game against Midland Trinity and scored another 17 points against McCamey, really took over against the Wildcats hitting 9 threes in the game and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead his team with an impressive double-double and show his two way capabilities as a guard. The Buffs have struggled early on this year to string together wins but have shown the potential to be a great pressure defense and shooting offense. Forsan has the ability to really make a push in district play but that will depend on their ability to play their best defense. When the Buffs can play their pressure defense and stay out of foul trouble they are able to use their athleticism and discipline to make up for their lack of size. Look for Coach Richardson to really drive that point home as his team moves forward into district play. As Coach Richardson says “the man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he can't are both right”.