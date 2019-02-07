Forsan Football star Caden Williams decides to stay a Buff and signs letter of intent with West Texas A&M

Buff's stud defensive tackle Caden Williams signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at West Texas A&M in Canyon on Wednesday morning in the Forsan library. Caden, who has been one of the most dominant players in the area for the past four seasons, has also been an exceptional student as well. His commitment to the game and to his education have made him the perfect kind of leader in his community, one that leads by example. Caden's commitment to excelling in whatever he sets his mind to, earned him this great opportunity to continue his dream. Caden plans on studying wildlife biology at West Texas A&M and pursuing a career as a game warden when he graduates.

Head football coach and athletic director Jason Phillips spoke about Caden and what he has meant to Forsan community. “We are all super proud of Caden, he is more than deserving of this opportunity. He is one of the best football players I've ever coached and I'm super proud of him. But even more than that, we are so excited for what his future holds academically. Caden is a great student, and role model for the younger kids with his work ethic on the field and in the class room. So we are very excited for him, and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Caden spoke during the signing as well and showed exactly the type of character that makes him so successful. “I just want to thank everyone for all the support; friends, family, coaches and teammates. This has been a dream of mine for so long, and its unreal that its finally happening and I'm just so excited to see what the future holds, thank you all again for all the support.”

Congratulations to Caden and his family for this great accomplishment, and to all the Buff family for supporting them in their journey.