Forsan golf star Jillian Jones signs with LCU

Jillian Jones a four year letterman, regional qualifier, and state qualifier for the Forsan Lady Buffs’ golf team signed a letter of intent today with LCU. Jillian will study sports science at LCU while she continues her impressive golf career here in Texas. Jillian said that “Lubbock Christian best fit what she was looking for in a golf program and the school offered her a great opportunity to study close to home, but not too close”. She said LCU golf coach Gary Belt “has a program that really impressed upon me the desire to win and to make me a better golfer”. Jillian will be competing in the regional tournament next week with another chance to go to state.