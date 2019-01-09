Forsan honors local officers, Mendoza named Sheriff's star student
Wednesday, January 9, 2019
FORSAN, TX
Forsan Elementary had an appreciation breakfast this morning to honor the law enforcement officers of Howard County and Big Spring. Jonathyn Mendoza was also recognized as the Sheriff's Star Student of the Month presented by Sheriff Stan Parker and Officer Frank Vidal. Local law enforcement officers stayed and gave high fives to our students and enjoyed a yummy breakfast.
