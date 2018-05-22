Forsan Honors Student Athletes
By:
Special to the Herald
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Forsan, TX
MVP's of each sport:
Power Lifting
Jaidyn Brown & Caden Williams
Cross Country
Ty Freeman & Jaidyn Brown
Football
Bryce Hergert, Garrett Evans & Ehren Hillger
Basketball
Boys
Bryce Hergert, Garrett Evans & Kobe Richardson
Girls
Chasidy Grantham
Track
Boys
Bryce Hergert & Garrett Evans
Girls
Emily Garcia & Chasidy Grantham
Tennis
Boys
Kobe Richardson & Caden Cline
Girls
Britney Evartt
Golf
Boys
Brycson Pineda
Girls
Still competing at state
Baseball
Bryce Hergert
Softball
Taylyn Still
Best All Around Athletes
Emily Garcia and Bryce Hergert
