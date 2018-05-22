Forsan Honors Student Athletes

MVP's of each sport:

Power Lifting

Jaidyn Brown & Caden Williams

Cross Country

Ty Freeman & Jaidyn Brown

Football

Bryce Hergert, Garrett Evans & Ehren Hillger

Basketball

Boys

Bryce Hergert, Garrett Evans & Kobe Richardson

Girls

Chasidy Grantham

Track

Boys

Bryce Hergert & Garrett Evans

Girls

Emily Garcia & Chasidy Grantham

Tennis

Boys

Kobe Richardson & Caden Cline

Girls

Britney Evartt

Golf

Boys

Brycson Pineda

Girls

Still competing at state

Baseball

Bryce Hergert

Softball

Taylyn Still

Best All Around Athletes

Emily Garcia and Bryce Hergert