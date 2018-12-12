Forsan Junior High wins UIL Academic District Championship

Forsan Junior High traveled to Eldorado on Thursday, December 6th to compete in the District 7-2A UIL Academic Competition. They competed against Miles, Ozona, Christoval, Eldorado and Winters, and brought home the District Championship with an impressive 989.3 points. Forsan had 18 students take home individual gold medals and 14 first place team medals. Forsan is proud of the hard work and dedication that the students and staff put into their events and how wonderfully they represented Forsan ISD. The competition results are listed below:

