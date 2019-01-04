Forsan Lady Buffs begin district 7AA play with a 47 -21 victory over Miles

FORSAN – The Lady Buffs started district play Thursday with a bang. Forsan got off to a slow start in their first district action but quickly took control of the game and dominated Miles for the rest of the contest.

The Lady Buffs went back and forth with Miles in the first quarter and finished the period leading by just one with a narrow 9-8 lead. In the second quarter, Forsan found their range and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12 to 2 iin the quarter. The big second quarter scoring and great team defense increased the Lady Buffs lead to 21-10 heading into the half.

In the second, half Forsan's lock down defense continued as they held miles to just 4 points in the third quarter and then exploded offensively in the fourth quarter scoring 19 points in the final period to give them the decisive 47-21 win to kick off district play. With the win the Lady Buffs improve to 17-5 on the season and 1-0 in district.

Emily Garcia led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Buffs with Macey Evans adding 15, Mikahaela Willard and Rylee Evans each contributing 5 points and Madison Smith, Mikayla Arzate and Mallory Ezell rounding out the scoring with 2 points each. The Lady Buffs will continue their district play next Tuesday in Eldorado looking to go to 2-0 in district.