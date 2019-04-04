Forsan Lady Buffs Varsity's Three Pitchers Work Together In No-Hitter To Defeat Tahoka

The Forsan Lady Buffs' three pitchers didn't allow a single hit, as Forsan defeated Tahoka 11-0 on Tuesday. Aubrie Smith struck out two to get the last outs of the game.

The Lady Buffs got on the board in the first inning when Smith hit a solo homer.

Smith earned the win for Forsan. She lasted one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero. Ashtyn Pearson threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

N. Rodriguez took the loss for Tahoka. She went five innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and striking out one.

Taylyn Still started the game for the Lady Buffs. She surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out five

Forsan launched one home run on the day. Smith put one out in the first inning.

The Lady Buffs totaled 11 hits. Rylee Evans, Brennan East, Kayla Morin, Smith, and Pearson all had multiple hits for Forsan. Pearson, Smith, Morin, East, and Evans each collected two hits to lead the Lady Buffs. Forsan was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Hannah Williams made the most plays with 12.