Forsan nails Yellowhammers

The Buffs put up big runs this weekend against Rotan in a 8-3 win Saturday. Forsan only outhit the Yellowhammers seven to six in the game but got the hits with runners in scoring position and played great defense to get the decisive five run victory. The Buffs are the #1 seed in District 6-2A and they will play the #4 seed out of District 5, which will be either Van Horn or Ft. Hancock.

