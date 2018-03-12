Forsan powerlifter places fifth in Regional meet

Caden Williams qualified for the regional powerlifting tournament last year as a sophomore, but this year he finished 5th in the 275 weight class. He squatted 525 lbs, benched a personal best 325 lbs and deadlifted a personal best 505 lbs for a total of 1355 lbs in the meet held Saturday in Sundown.

Forsan women's powerlifting team had two qualify for the region 1 Division 3 Regional meet last Saturday in Monahans. Forsan junior, Jaidyn Brown, qualified for her first regional meet, and Freshman Kendra Thomas competed in her first regional meet as well.